Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.25, a PEG ratio of 29.84 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

