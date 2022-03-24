Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a one year low of $93.40 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

