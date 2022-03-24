DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $30.10 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.41 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

