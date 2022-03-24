Dynamic Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.01 or 0.07067652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00282755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.30 or 0.00828879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00100376 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.00459482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00423245 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

