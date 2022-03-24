Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

