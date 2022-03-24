Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 238.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,043.01%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

