Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after acquiring an additional 829,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,337,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,529,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,403,000 after acquiring an additional 428,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 588,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

