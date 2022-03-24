Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

