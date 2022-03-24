Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to announce $3.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,529.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 104,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $607.55 million, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $14,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 120,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

