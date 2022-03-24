Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 12,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$16.41 million and a P/E ratio of 58.33.

In related news, Director Charles Claude Downie bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

