easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.67.

easyJet stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

