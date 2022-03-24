eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Argus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Argus from $88.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.