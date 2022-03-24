Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $179.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s weak show in the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences arm in fourth-quarter 2021 is worrying. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The fact that it is yet to provide any outlook raises our apprehension. Ecolab’s operation in a stiff competitive space is worrying. Data security threat and cost fluctuations are also concerning. Macroeconomic uncertainties and compliance risks prevail. A weak solvency position is another woe. Over the past six months, Ecolab has underperformed its industry. Yet, Ecolab saw robust year-over-year upticks in both the top and bottom lines, and solid performances across the majority of its arms. Strong volume and pricing momentum is also encouraging. The broadening of Ecolab’s digital capabilities are promising. Strong product portfolio and its cost efficiency program raise optimism.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

