EFFORCE Market Cap Hits $27.92 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (WOZX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

