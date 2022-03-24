EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 471 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Incyte by 589.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,819. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

