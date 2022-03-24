Ellevest Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.18. 10,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,237. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $154.53 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

