Ellevest Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equity Residential by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after acquiring an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Equity Residential by 9.7% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.44. 1,342,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

