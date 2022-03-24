Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in HP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 15,259,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,881,030. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

