Ellevest Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,418,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,697,000 after buying an additional 326,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $1,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $126.23. 8,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

