Ellevest Inc. Purchases 3,288 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 456.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Prudential by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Prudential by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prudential by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.41) to GBX 1,590 ($20.93) in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.59) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,059.33.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

