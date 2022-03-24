Ellevest Inc. Purchases 728 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $46.09.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

