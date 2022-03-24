Ellevest Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

