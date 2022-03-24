Ellevest Inc. Sells 429 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,370,000 after acquiring an additional 931,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 117,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.