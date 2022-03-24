Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SPX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SPX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SPX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.25. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,119. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.