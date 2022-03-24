Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Rating) were down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.
