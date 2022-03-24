Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

UUUU stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

