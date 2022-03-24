Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Shares Up 9%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 997,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 911,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENSC)
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.
