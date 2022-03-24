Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of ENV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. 1,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,421. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 302.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

