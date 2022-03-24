EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 6.8%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. 2,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,494,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,596,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

