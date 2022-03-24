Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 145,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.97.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

