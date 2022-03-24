Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 0.4%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.14 and last traded at C$10.35. Approximately 700,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 976,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

