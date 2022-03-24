Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%.

URGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.