Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.14. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 1 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.02%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
