Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.14. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

