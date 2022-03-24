ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GWH. began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of GWH opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

