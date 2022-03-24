Etsy, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETSY. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.