EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $90.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in EuroDry by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile (Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

