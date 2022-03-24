Exelon Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

