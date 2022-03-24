Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce $38.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.57 million and the highest is $38.84 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $141.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. 9,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,731. Expensify has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $42,064,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $68,842,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

