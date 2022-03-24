F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 59,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,205,064 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

