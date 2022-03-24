FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to report $427.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of FDS traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $426.89. 433,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,206. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.75. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.