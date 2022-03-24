Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 11,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

