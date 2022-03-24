Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 6,354,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.