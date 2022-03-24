Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,487. The firm has a market cap of $472.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $36.34.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMAO shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.