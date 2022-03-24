Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FURCF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $$27.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

