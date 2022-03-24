FDM Group (LON:FDM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,190 ($15.67) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 1,032 ($13.59) on Monday. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800 ($10.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,380 ($18.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 979.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.61%.

In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown acquired 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 973 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £32,050.62 ($42,194.08).

FDM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.