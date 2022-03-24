FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $221.47 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.81 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

