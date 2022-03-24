Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 5,100 ($67.14) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

