Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 143 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after purchasing an additional 120,623 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

