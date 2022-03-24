Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 1,645 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after buying an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sealed Air by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after buying an additional 222,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

SEE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.59. 589,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,707. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

