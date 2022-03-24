Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 2,315 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,052 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,112,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 165,709 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 226,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after buying an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

RF traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

